SNC-Lavalin Group’s (SNCAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SNCAF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $26.67 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.