SnowSwap Price Reaches $5.94 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.94 or 0.00017621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 32% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $146,780.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00106656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00168942 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,579.23 or 0.99563472 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.