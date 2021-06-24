SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.85.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

