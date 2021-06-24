Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

