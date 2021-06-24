Solstein Capital LLC Invests $31,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.