Solstein Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.44. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

