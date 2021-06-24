Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

