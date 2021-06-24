Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $4,760,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

