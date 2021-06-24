Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 437 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.