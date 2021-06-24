Souders Financial Advisors Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.98. 88,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,560,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

