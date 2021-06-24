Souders Financial Advisors Invests $474,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

