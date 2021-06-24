Souders Financial Advisors Sells 2,711 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of -405.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

