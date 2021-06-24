South Dakota Investment Council Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,475 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692,032. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

