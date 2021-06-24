South Dakota Investment Council Has $32.48 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

Shares of LLY traded up $15.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.29. 374,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

