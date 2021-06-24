South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whirlpool by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.81. 9,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,350. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.