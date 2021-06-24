SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.