SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.