Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

