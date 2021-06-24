Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $144.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.77.

Splunk stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in Splunk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

