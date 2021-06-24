SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 506.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,614 shares of company stock worth $3,928,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.