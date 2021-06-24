Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,297 shares of company stock worth $17,163,205. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.79. 15,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.