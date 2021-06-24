Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,297 shares of company stock worth $17,163,205. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ SPT traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.79. 15,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
