SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce sales of $294.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.10 million. SPX reported sales of $373.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. 3,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

