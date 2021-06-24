Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 19,977,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,681. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

