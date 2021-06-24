State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of State Street worth $60,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.