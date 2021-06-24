Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.08. Steelcase shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 4,113 shares traded.

The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

