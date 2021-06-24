Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Buys 65,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 65,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$13,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,637,444 shares in the company, valued at C$553,863.24.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 150,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00.

PORE stock opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.56. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

