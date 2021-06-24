StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

STEP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 192,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

