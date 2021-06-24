Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

