Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.13.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.