Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $59.18. Approximately 10,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,561,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Specifically, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,652 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.