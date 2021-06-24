Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Schnitzer Steel Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,213 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 993% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.