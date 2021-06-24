Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,718 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 434% compared to the average daily volume of 2,383 call options.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.