Strike Price Reaches $38.86 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Strike has a total market cap of $112.85 million and $766,644.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $38.86 or 0.00111688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00163087 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.89 or 1.00070058 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,857 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

