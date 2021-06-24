Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

