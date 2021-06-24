SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Sells C$125,294.40 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,483.78.

TSE:SOY opened at C$15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.61. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$21.63.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.