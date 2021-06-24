SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of SPWR opened at $27.05 on Monday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $88,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

