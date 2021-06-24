SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Shares of SPWR opened at $27.05 on Monday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $88,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
