Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Trading Up 0.6%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

