Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,412 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SURF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 26,499.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 34,449 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

