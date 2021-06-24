Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOAC)

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,572 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical volume of 139 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,380,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

