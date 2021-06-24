Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIOVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BIOVF stock remained flat at $$17.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

