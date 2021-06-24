Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SYKE stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

