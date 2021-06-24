SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.20 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $236,782.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00379365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00944460 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,073,642 coins and its circulating supply is 118,768,531 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

