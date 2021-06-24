T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.54 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

