Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.31. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.