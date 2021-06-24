Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.