Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $329,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energizer were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 157.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

