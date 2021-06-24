Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $333,000 Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

