Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $350,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

