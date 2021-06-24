Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $359,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.