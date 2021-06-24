Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

